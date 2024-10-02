Nagaland to experience cloudy heavy rainfall till Oct 5

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Oct 1: Nagaland will experience cloudy heavy rainfall and cloudy moderate rain in almost all the districts till October 5.

In its weather update for the coming days, the Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA) said these showers may be accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places.

During this period, cloudy heavy rainfall is expected in the districts of Kohima, Niuland, Noklak, and Peren. The remaining districts may receive cloudy moderate rain and overcast moderate rain.

The NSDMA urged people to take the required precautions during this time and avoid lightning strikes and high winds, which can interrupt communication and connectivity.

Nagaland’s lowland and foothill districts, including Dimapur, Nuiland, Chumukedima, Bhandari, Pangti, Tizit, and Tuli, are vulnerable to inundated water logging and flash floods due to the possibility of excessive precipitation in the hill sector, it added.

The NSDMA urged the public to exercise caution to avoid any eventualities during this period. It also asked all the district disaster management authorities and other line departments to be on alert to save lives and properties during this monsoon period.