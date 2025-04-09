Nagaland to experience rainfall till April 15

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, April 8: The Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA) on Tuesday said the state will experience light rainfall and cloudy moderate rain in almost all the districts till April 15.

In its weather update, the NSDMA said these showers may be accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in isolated places.

During this period, intermittent rainfall is expected in the districts of Kiphire, Kohima, Longleng, Mokokchung, Mon, Noklak, Peren, Phek, Shamator, Tseminyu, Tuensang, Wokha and Zunheboto.

The remaining districts may receive cloudy moderate rain and overcast moderate rain.

The NSDMA advised that it is vital to take the necessary measures during this period, including avoiding lightning strikes and high winds, which can disrupt communication and connectivity.

Due to the risk of high precipitation in the hill sector, Nagaland’s lowland and foothill districts, including Dimapur, Nuiland, Chumoukedima, Bhandari, Baghty, Tizit, and Tuli, are vulnerable to inundated waterlogging and flash floods.

The NSDMA urged the public to exercise caution to avoid any eventualities during this period. It also asked all the district disaster management authorities and other line departments to remain on high alert to safeguard lives and property during the monsoon season.