‘World Blood Donor Day’ celebrated at USTM

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 14: The ‘World Blood Donor Day’ was celebrated at the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) in Ri Bhoi district of Meghalaya on Friday.

The pathology department of the upcoming P.A. Sangma International Medical College and Hospital (PIMCH) organised a day-long programme on the occasion at the university campus, which was attended by doctors, paramedics, students, faculty members and staff of PIMCH, the IA Ayurvedic Medical College and students and faculty members the university.

A blood donation camp was also held successfully with the support of the Saharia Blood Centre and the North East Cancer Hospital and Research Institute (NECHRI).

The World Blood Donor Day is observed every year on the USTM campus. The theme for this year is “20 Years of Giving: Thank You, Blood Donors.” The 20th anniversary of the day provides a perfect and timely occasion to express gratitude to blood donors worldwide for their life-saving contributions over the years and to acknowledge thesignificant impact on both patients and donors. Additionally, it serves as a crucial moment to address ongoing challenges and expedite progress towards achieving universal access to safe blood transfusions.

Biraj Kumar Das, principal of the upcoming PA Sangma International Medical College, Habibul Islam, former professor of pathology, professor of I/C Blood Centre, PIMCH and Dwijen Ch Dutta, head of the department of pathology of PIMCH addressed the audience and emphasised the significance of awareness and blood donation.

The speakers urged the public and students to come forward and donate blood to help needy patients. Representatives of the Saharia Blood Centre and NECHRI actively participated in this event. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks extended by Pallavi Deka of the department of pathology of PIMCH.