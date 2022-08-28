NEHU organises two-day international workshop

Shillong, Aug 27: The two-day International Workshop on Mathematical Foundation and Applications of Gravity sponsored by the Science Engineering Research Board, Department of Science and Technology (DST-SERB) was held on 25th and 26th August.

The event was organised by the Department of Basic Science and Social Sciences (BSSS), NEHU with active support from the Department of Biomedical Engineering, NEHU.

The event was inaugurated at the North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) by the vice chancellor, Prof P.S Shukla. More than 270 participants registered from India and abroad including countries such as the U.K, France, Canada, Estonia, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia and Greece.

The main objective of the workshop was to highlight the connection between Mathematics and Physics which has immense applications in modern times. Primarily, the workshop aimed to promote interdisciplinary research as per the vision of the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Vice-chancellor Prof. P.S. Shukla stressed upon students to learn new skills in mathematical sciences as it is an integral part of our daily lives.

He called upon students to develop and come with innovative ideas and solutions which could benefit society in the long run.

Convenor Dr Jibitesh Dutta, Department of BSSS, NEHU emphasised the need for such workshops on a regular basis to motivate young minds to explore space science and foster a research culture in society.

Further, he hoped that the workshop will provide new research directions and lay the foundations for a bridge between different areas of mathematics and theoretical physics. (NNN)