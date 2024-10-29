NERAMAC hosts Millets awareness event in Nagaland

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Oct 28: The North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation Ltd (NERAMAC), a central government enterprise under the ministry of development of north eastern region (DoNER), held “Promotion of Millets in India” event at Chumoukedima on Monday to raise awareness of the health benefits of millets and also to encourage increased production among farmers in the region.

The event was attended by officials from agriculture department, local farmers, entrepreneurs, and the public.

NERAMAC managing director Rajiv Ashok, in his address, explained the nutritional value of millet, which he referred to as India’s golden grain. He emphasised the Indian government’s commitment to promoting millets as a sustainable and healthy alternative to rice, with the crop gaining global recognition in the International Year of Millets in 2023.

Ashok lauded the Nagaland government and local farmers for their effort in cultivating and popularising millets, saying that collaborative efforts with NERAMAC for millet production could create positive impacts for farmers and also enhance the local economy.

He also underscored the importance of millet for food security, agricultural diversity, and nutrition.

Nagaland’s additional director of agriculture S Yongchang Phom, who was the event’s chief guest, said millets have been a staple food of the region since ancestral times. He stressed the need to preserve and promote these grains for future generations.

The event featured stalls displaying a variety of millet products to educate the public about the benefits of incorporating millet into their diet.

Supported by the Union ministry of agriculture and farmers welfare, this initiative reflects India’s larger push to make millet a household staple and secure a healthier tomorrow for all.