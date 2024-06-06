NFR to operate Diesel Special Joyride toy train services in DHR

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 5: The Northeast Frontier Railway has decided to operate one Diesel special Joyride service between Darjeeling and Ghum from June 6 to June 30, 2024 on daily basis to clear extrarush of passengers during the peak season of summerin Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR).

Accordingly, train No 02550 (Darjeeling – Ghum – Darjeeling) Diesel special Joyride, will depart from Darjeeling at 3:30 pm to reach Ghumat 4:15 pm. On its return journey the train will depart from Ghum at 4:35 pm hours to reach Darjeeling at 17:05 hours. The composition will be of 3 first class chair car coaches. There will be 30 seats in two coaches and 29 seats in one coach.

The details of stoppages and timings of these trains are available at IRCTC website and are also being notified in social media platforms of N.F. Railway. Passengers are requested to verify the details before undertaking their journey.