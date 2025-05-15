Home Northeast Operation Sindoor a success, we stand with PM Modi, armed forces: Tripura...

Operation Sindoor a success, we stand with PM Modi, armed forces: Tripura CM

By
The Hills Times
-

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, May 14: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday said that in the wake of the incident in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, a befitting reply has been given through Operation Sindoor and, due to this successful operation, a Tiranga Yatra has been taken out today expressing unwavering solidarity with the armed forces and extending full support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Saha said this while participating in the ‘Tiranga Yatra’ program organized under the banner of Citizens For National Security in front of Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan today.

Saha said, on April 22, Pakistan-backed terrorists in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir killed 26 innocent tourists.

“In protest against this, the jawans of our three armed forces, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, jointly carried out Operation Sindoor and this operation was successful. All the terrorist bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir have been destroyed. In addition, our Army, Air Force, and Navy have given a befitting reply to the Pakistani forces,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that in the wake of this successful operation, a Tiranga Yatra has been taken out in Agartala today to thank and honor the legendary Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the three armed forces.

“We are with Prime Minister Modi and with the three armed forces,” he added.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, Social Welfare and Social Education Minister Tinku Roy, and other public representatives and leaders at this event.

On this day, the Tiranga Yatra traversed various roads of Agartala city.

