‘Piulong Pre-Christmas Celebration’ to be held from Dec 4

IMPHAL, Nov 30: Preparations are in full swing at the famed
Piulong tourist spot near Tamei in Tamenglong district for the
four-day mega event christened as “Piulong Pre-Christmas
Celebration” which will be held from December 4 to 8.
Hiking/trekking, ‘scenic camping’ by the bank of the river at
night, with a thrilling moment of social gathering and ‘movie
nite’, bonfires and concerts are some of the main attractions of
the four-day event.
According to the organising committee, the programme is being
organised “under the aegis” of Awangbow Newmai, minister
for water resources and relief & disaster management,
government of Manipur, in collaboration with Piulong Village
Authority, Liangmai Naga Council (LNC), Liangmai Naga Katimai
Ruangdi (LNKR), Liangmai Pui Naga Ruangdi (LPNR) and Save
the River Foundation. ”It is organised with the hope of
promoting the idea of tourism and providing a platform to
various local artists as we unveil our rich culture, talent and
tradition to the rest of the world,” the organizing committee
said.
The committee then said that, through this mega event, “we
aspire to nourish the pristine nature of Piulong meadow in the
land of honey and milk that portrays and speaks the rich
Liangmai heritage by discovering unique and distinct spot as a
part of hiking and trekking in the four-day event”.
According to the celebration committee, it will be “truly
a challenging occasion that signifies and uphold the God’s
beautiful creation of Piulong and its areas with an undeniable
fact that the folklore and tale of our ancestors thus truly
exists”.
In this event, a moment will be created for those nature lovers
to spend time with families, relatives and dear ones, it also said.
Varieties of local cuisines will be served and one can really find
time to feel and “embrace the snowy falls before the dawn with
birds chirping over the valleys and mountains”.
In this Piulong pre-Christmas event, various guest artistes and
bands from different districts of Manipur will perform. GMP the
Band, Thangmeiso Shinglai, Leander Kamson, Alamle Heraang,
Bamile Pame, Yung Yung, Atingmei Gangmei, Namdisin Kamei
followed by upcoming local artistes and UBC Tamenglong choir
is all set to rock the stage. “Therefore, everyone is cordially
invited and welcome to witness, choose and spend their own
time in the form of music, camping, foods, hiking, sight-seeing
and boating etc.,” it added. (NNN)