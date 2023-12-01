‘Piulong Pre-Christmas Celebration’ to be held from Dec 4

IMPHAL, Nov 30: Preparations are in full swing at the famed

Piulong tourist spot near Tamei in Tamenglong district for the

four-day mega event christened as “Piulong Pre-Christmas

Celebration” which will be held from December 4 to 8.

Hiking/trekking, ‘scenic camping’ by the bank of the river at

night, with a thrilling moment of social gathering and ‘movie

nite’, bonfires and concerts are some of the main attractions of

the four-day event.

According to the organising committee, the programme is being

organised “under the aegis” of Awangbow Newmai, minister

for water resources and relief & disaster management,

government of Manipur, in collaboration with Piulong Village

Authority, Liangmai Naga Council (LNC), Liangmai Naga Katimai

Ruangdi (LNKR), Liangmai Pui Naga Ruangdi (LPNR) and Save

the River Foundation. ”It is organised with the hope of

promoting the idea of tourism and providing a platform to

various local artists as we unveil our rich culture, talent and

tradition to the rest of the world,” the organizing committee

said.

The committee then said that, through this mega event, “we

aspire to nourish the pristine nature of Piulong meadow in the

land of honey and milk that portrays and speaks the rich

Liangmai heritage by discovering unique and distinct spot as a

part of hiking and trekking in the four-day event”.

According to the celebration committee, it will be “truly

a challenging occasion that signifies and uphold the God’s

beautiful creation of Piulong and its areas with an undeniable

fact that the folklore and tale of our ancestors thus truly

exists”.

In this event, a moment will be created for those nature lovers

to spend time with families, relatives and dear ones, it also said.

Varieties of local cuisines will be served and one can really find

time to feel and “embrace the snowy falls before the dawn with

birds chirping over the valleys and mountains”.

In this Piulong pre-Christmas event, various guest artistes and

bands from different districts of Manipur will perform. GMP the

Band, Thangmeiso Shinglai, Leander Kamson, Alamle Heraang,

Bamile Pame, Yung Yung, Atingmei Gangmei, Namdisin Kamei

followed by upcoming local artistes and UBC Tamenglong choir

is all set to rock the stage. “Therefore, everyone is cordially

invited and welcome to witness, choose and spend their own

time in the form of music, camping, foods, hiking, sight-seeing

and boating etc.,” it added. (NNN)