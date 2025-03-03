Pollution control body in Meghalaya takes note of air quality

SHILLONG, March 2: The Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board has been assessing the ambient air quality in the state over a period of time.

A monitoring network with 11 ambient air quality monitoring stations under National Air Monitoring Programme (NAMP) was placed to assess the changes in air quality.

Four criteria pollutants namely PM10 (Particulate Matter having an aerodynamic diameter less than or equal to 10 um), PM2.5 (Particulate Matter having an aerodynamic diameter less than or equal to 2.5 um), sulphur dioxide and nitrogen dioxide were monitored for regular monitoring of air quality. The monitoring of meteorological parameters such as wind speed and direction, relative humidity and temperature were also integrated with the monitoring of air quality.

In its annual report for 2022-23, the MSPCB revealed that Air quality monitored during 2022 indicates that PM10 and PM2.5 levels exceeded the NAAQS (annual average) at Export Promotion Industrial Park (EPIP), Byrnihat, (Stn-III-Industrial area) and at Umiam Industrial Estate, Ri Bhoi District (Industrial area).

High concentrations of Particulate Matter (PM10 and PM2.5) levels observed at Export Promotion Industrial Park (EPIP), Byrnihat, (Industrial area) and Umiam Industrial Estate, Ri Bhoi District which may be attributable to the buildup of pollutants owing to emissions from industries located in the industrial area, dust generated due to movement of vehicles, natural dust and construction activities, it said. (NNN)