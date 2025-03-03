18 C
Guwahati
Monday, March 3, 2025
type here...

Pollution control body in Meghalaya takes note of air quality

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

SHILLONG, March 2: The Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board has been assessing the ambient air quality in the state over a period of time.

A monitoring network with 11 ambient air quality monitoring stations under National Air Monitoring Programme (NAMP) was placed to assess the changes in air quality.

- Advertisement -

Four criteria pollutants namely PM10 (Particulate Matter having an aerodynamic diameter less than or equal to 10 um), PM2.5 (Particulate Matter having an aerodynamic diameter less than or equal to 2.5 um), sulphur dioxide and nitrogen dioxide were monitored for regular monitoring of air quality. The monitoring of meteorological parameters such as wind speed and direction, relative humidity and temperature were also integrated with the monitoring of air quality.

Related Posts:

In its annual report for 2022-23, the MSPCB revealed that Air quality monitored during 2022 indicates that PM10 and PM2.5 levels exceeded the NAAQS (annual average) at Export Promotion Industrial Park (EPIP), Byrnihat, (Stn-III-Industrial area) and at Umiam Industrial Estate, Ri Bhoi District (Industrial area).

High concentrations of Particulate Matter (PM10 and PM2.5) levels observed at Export Promotion Industrial Park (EPIP), Byrnihat, (Industrial area) and Umiam Industrial Estate, Ri Bhoi District which may be attributable to the buildup of pollutants owing to emissions from industries located in the industrial area, dust generated due to movement of vehicles, natural dust and construction activities, it said. (NNN)

10 Endangered Animals Making a Comeback
10 Endangered Animals Making a Comeback
8 South Indian Destinations That Feel Like a Foreign Paradise
8 South Indian Destinations That Feel Like a Foreign Paradise
12 Fruits Women Over 40 Must Add To Their Diet
12 Fruits Women Over 40 Must Add To Their Diet
10 South Indian Dishes That One Can Enjoy During Fasting
10 South Indian Dishes That One Can Enjoy During Fasting
Notable Fish Species of Indian Rivers
Notable Fish Species of Indian Rivers

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

03 March, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Endangered Animals Making a Comeback 8 South Indian Destinations That Feel Like a Foreign Paradise 12 Fruits Women Over 40 Must Add To Their Diet 10 South Indian Dishes That One Can Enjoy During Fasting Notable Fish Species of Indian Rivers