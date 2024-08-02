Scientists discover six gecko species in northeast

ITANAGAR, Aug 1: Scientists and researchers have discovered six new species of bent-toed gecko, a type of small lizard, in the northeastern region recently.

The finding was published in the latest issue of Vertebrate Zoology, a journal of a reputed Germany-based nature research organization.

Two of the new species were found in Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland each, while one each was discovered in Manipur and Mizoram.

The discoveries were made in tiger reserves, wildlife sanctuaries, reserve forests and abandoned ‘jhum’ (shifting cultivation) areas in the four northeastern states last month.

Scientists and researchers from Dehradun-based Wildlife Institute of India (WII), the Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and Environment, and London-based Natural History Museum discovered the new species.

The discovery of six new species of the bent-toed gecko from northeastern India demonstrates the hidden diversity and emphasizes the need for further exploration of the region, the WII said in a statement.

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu also called for conservation efforts.

“Arunachal Pradesh is a treasure trove of biodiversity, boasting an array of fauna. The discovery of two species of lizard by scientists and researchers of @wii_india, @atree_org & @NHM_London, further adds to our remarkable diversity. Let us conserve them for future generations,” Khandu posted in X.