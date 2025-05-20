Security beefed up in parts of Manipur ahead of Shirui Lily festival

IMPHAL, May 19: Elaborate security arrangements have been made in the 80-km stretch between Manipur’s capital Imphal and Ukhrul town to ensure a smooth conduct of the five-day Shirui Lily festival from May 20, police said on Monday.

Vehicle checking and patrolling are being conducted along the stretch, a senior officer said.

The security has been beefed up after threats by a few Kuki organisations were given to the Meitei community people who were planning to attend the state-level 5th Shirui Lily festival, he said.

The 5-day programme is held in honour of the state flower Shirui Lily, which is found in the hills of the Tangkhul Naga-majority Ukhrul district.

Several officials from Tourism and other departments have already reached venues in the district, he said.

Adequate security arrangements have also been made between the stretch from Yaingangpokpi to Litan via Mahadev, where there are a few Kuki villages, the police officer said.

Both central and state forces are in place to ensure security in Ukhrul district, he said, adding that additional deployment would be made during the festival period from May 20 to May 24.

Tests have also been conducted to determine the range of wireless communication in the hilly areas to ensure immediate reinforcements in case of any requirement, another official said.

Volunteers from the Tangkhul Naga community have also been assisting security forces to ensure the safety of tourists from Imphal.

The Manipur Police had on Sunday said that threats to the Meitei community people, who are planning to attend the festival, are being taken seriously and inquired into promptly.

The police, in a statement, said that precautionary measures are in place to ensure the security of the movement of people attending the Shirui festival.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups, who are the majority in the hill areas, since May 2023.

The Centre imposed President’s rule in Manipur on February 13 after N Biren Singh resigned as chief minister. The assembly, which has tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation. (PTI)