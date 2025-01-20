15 C
Guwahati
Monday, January 20, 2025
type here...

Security forces in Manipur continue search operations

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

IMPHAL, Jan 19: Security forces in Manipur continued search operations and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts, during which a huge cache of weapons and ammunition were recovered.

Top Nutritious Food To Supports Your Health
Top Nutritious Food To Supports Your Health
6 Offbeat Places to Visit in Assam
6 Offbeat Places to Visit in Assam
10 Iconic Species To See In Nagarhole National Park
10 Iconic Species To See In Nagarhole National Park
10 Places In Sikkim You Should Bookmark For
10 Places In Sikkim You Should Bookmark For
Top 8 Lesser-Known Places In India To Spot Tigers
Top 8 Lesser-Known Places In India To Spot Tigers
View all stories

One single bore barrel (sniper), one country made rifle, one Amogh Carbine magazine, three .303 magazines, one hand grenade, one detonator, five 7.62 x 39 mm live rounds, six .32 live rounds, one 9 mm live round, six .303 empty cases, four 7.62 mm (SLR) empty cases, six 7.62 x 39 mm empty cases, one  green smoke 80 MK1, two stun shells (N), three tear smoke shells, three TYT radio sets along with antenna, three chargers, and one adaptor were recovered from the foothill of Ushoipokpi under Lilong Police Station, Thoubal district, as per a report from Manipur Police.

- Advertisement -

On Saturday, police arrested a cadre belonging to the insurgent group United People’s Party of Kangleipak (UPPK) at Hiyanglam Lai Pangamba area in Kakching district, the police said.

Related Posts:

The police identified the arrested as Sougrakpam Kingson Singh (35), resident of Hiyanglam Lai Pangamba Manak, Kakching, it added. (NNN)

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

‘Jai Shri Ram’ and Jasprit Bumrah: Coldplay’s Mumbai concert was a...

The Hills Times -
Top Nutritious Food To Supports Your Health 6 Offbeat Places to Visit in Assam 10 Iconic Species To See In Nagarhole National Park 10 Places In Sikkim You Should Bookmark For Top 8 Lesser-Known Places In India To Spot Tigers