Security forces in Manipur continue search operations

IMPHAL, Jan 19: Security forces in Manipur continued search operations and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts, during which a huge cache of weapons and ammunition were recovered.

One single bore barrel (sniper), one country made rifle, one Amogh Carbine magazine, three .303 magazines, one hand grenade, one detonator, five 7.62 x 39 mm live rounds, six .32 live rounds, one 9 mm live round, six .303 empty cases, four 7.62 mm (SLR) empty cases, six 7.62 x 39 mm empty cases, one green smoke 80 MK1, two stun shells (N), three tear smoke shells, three TYT radio sets along with antenna, three chargers, and one adaptor were recovered from the foothill of Ushoipokpi under Lilong Police Station, Thoubal district, as per a report from Manipur Police.

On Saturday, police arrested a cadre belonging to the insurgent group United People’s Party of Kangleipak (UPPK) at Hiyanglam Lai Pangamba area in Kakching district, the police said.

The police identified the arrested as Sougrakpam Kingson Singh (35), resident of Hiyanglam Lai Pangamba Manak, Kakching, it added. (NNN)