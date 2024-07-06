28 C
Guwahati
Saturday, July 6, 2024
type here...

Session on agriculture held in Shillong

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
Representational Image
- Advertisement -

SHILLONG, July 5: The National Academy of Agricultural Sciences (NAAS) Barapani Chapter, in collaboration with the ICAR Research Complex for NEH Region, Umiam in Meghalaya, hosted a pivotal Brainstorming Session titled ‘Positioning Northeast Agriculture Towards Amrit Kaal’ on Friday.

Prominent agricultural scientists, researchers, and policymakers participated in the session to discuss strategies for aligning the region’s agricultural growth with the visionary goals of Amrit Kaal. K.M Bujarbaruah, vice-president of NAAS, former deputy director general (AS), ICAR, New Delhi, and former vice-chancellor of Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat, chaired the session and summarised the key insights and future directions for Northeast agriculture, underscoring the importance of collaborative efforts in achieving the goals of Amrit Kaal.

- Advertisement -

Bujarbaruah in his opening remarks emphasised that one of the basic objectives of the meeting was to see how in the best possible way to use the biodiversity of the region and convert it to bio resources in order to achieve a bio economy.

K Mishra, director of ICAR RC NEH and convener of NAAS Barapani Chapter, delivered the welcome address where he expressed his happiness that this session was being held at ICAR, Umiam when the Institute was celebrating its 50th year of existence from Amrit Bhawan at Laban Shillong to Amrit Kaal.

A series of keynote lectures followed, featuring insights from distinguished experts in various fields of agriculture.

S.K. Barik, professor at NEHU Shillong and former director of CSIR NBRI, Lucknow, gave a presentation on ‘Transforming Food Systems to Support Biodiversity’, highlighting the importance of sustainable practices in preserving biodiversity.

- Advertisement -

Pattanayak, former director of ICAR IIAB, Ranchi, and ICAR VPKAS, Almor spoke on ‘Strategic Roadmap for Crop Sector Growth in Northeast India: Aligning with Amrit Kaal Goals’, outlining strategies to boost crop productivity.

He also emphasised that with the prevailing situations more scientific work could be done on flood tolerant rice varieties and it was high time to look into areas of animal dominance like the extensive growth of monkeys at places in Assam, which aws hampering the growth of crop productivity.

Kadirvel, director of ICAR ATARI Zone VI, Guwahati, delivered an engaging lecture on ‘Agricultural Startups to Transform NE Agriculture to Meet Amrit Kaal Requirements’, focusing on the role of innovation and entrepreneurship.

Anup Das, director of ICAR RCER, Patna, spoke on ‘Exploring Organic & Natural Farming as Drivers of Green Economy’, emphasising the potential of organic farming in driving sustainable economic growth.

- Advertisement -

The session also featured N.H. Mohan, national fellow and principal scientist at ICAR NRC on Pig, Guwahati, who discussed ‘Animal Agriculture of NE in Amrit Kaal’, focusing on improving livestock productivity and health.

The final keynote lecture by S.K. Majhi, head of ICAR CIFRI Regional Centre, Guwahati, on ‘Taking NE Fisheries towards Amrit Kaal’, explored opportunities and challenges in advancing the fisheries sector in Northeast India.

In his closing remarks chairman K M Bujarbaruah mentioned that the Northeast had missed the green revolution ‘Bus’. However, it was the time to lead the ‘Ever Green Revolution Bus’.

He mentioned that one should work in areas of seed self-sufficiency, water saving device technology, conservation agriculture and harvesting green energy. (NNN)

8 Tourist Destinations To Witness In Rajasthan
8 Tourist Destinations To Witness In Rajasthan
8 Enchanting Monsoon Getaways In South India
8 Enchanting Monsoon Getaways In South India
Best Family Vacation Spots In Meghalaya
Best Family Vacation Spots In Meghalaya
7 Best Places To Visit In Monsoon Near Bangalore
7 Best Places To Visit In Monsoon Near Bangalore
Top 9 Must Visit Historical Gems Of Assam
Top 9 Must Visit Historical Gems Of Assam
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

IIM, Shillong, AIT signs MoU to enhance academic & cultural exchanges

The Hills Times -
8 Tourist Destinations To Witness In Rajasthan 8 Enchanting Monsoon Getaways In South India Best Family Vacation Spots In Meghalaya 7 Best Places To Visit In Monsoon Near Bangalore Top 9 Must Visit Historical Gems Of Assam