Students from Delhi visits Sainik School, Punglwa

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 1: Altogether 15 students from Nirmal Bhartia School, Delhi, with three staff members, visited Sainik School, Punglwa, as part of their Cultural Exchange and National Integration Tour of Nagaland. The tour is organized under the aegis of HQ IGAR (North).

During the visit, students were shown the school’s infrastructure and facilities, including the NDA Motivational Hall, academic block, cadets’ mess, and the sports area. To commemorate their visit, the students planted a saplings.

The visit fostered a spirit of national integration and cultural exchange, offering the students from Delhi a unique insight into the educational environment and ethos of the Sainik School, the pride of Nagaland.