Tripura Cong chief lauds unique poll campaign style in Mizoram

AGARTALA, Nov 6: The Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee

(PCC) chief Asish Kumar Saha on Monday lauded Mizoram’s

unique election campaign style and exuded confidence that

the party will return to power in the state by riding on the

non-performance of the MNF government.

Campaigning for the November 7 Mizoram assembly

elections ended at 4pm on Sunday with no reports of any law

and order problems throughout the month-long period,

officials said.

“I had been in Mizoram and campaigned for party candidates

in Mamit district and witnessed the unique practice of

electioneering,” Saha told PTI.

Mizoram’s unique campaigning style ensures a balanced

campaign by parties, officials said, adding that even if a party

has money and resources, it can’t hold a rally without the

permission of the Mizoram People’s Forum (MPF), a church-

backed body.

This system started from the 2008 assembly polls after the

MPF signed an agreement with all the political parties for a

“code of conduct” before every elections, they added.

According to officials, MPF organises community meetings

for all the candidates of one particular constituency where

supporters and voters of the area sit and hear the

candidates.

Every candidate is given a total of 20 minutes to make his or

her speech. Unlike other political campaigns, sloganeering is

unheard of, they added.

Saha, who led a five-member team of PCC, campaigned for

party candidates in three assembly constituencies — Dampa,

Hacheek and Mamit recently, all in Mamit district.

Asked about the party’s possibility in the elections, Saha said

the Congress will storm back to power riding on the non-

performance of the MNF-BJP coalition government.

“The people of Mizoram have realised only a Congress-led

government can ensure peace and development. Rahul

Gandhi’s recent visit to the state will have a big impact on the

- Advertisement -

party’s electoral fortune as it reminded the people of former

Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s contribution in bringing peace

there,” he said.

To end insurgency, Rajiv Gandhi had entered into a historic

pact with the MNF in 1986 to bring lasting peace in the state.

Currently, the Congress has five MLAs in the 40-member

Mizoram assembly. (PTI)