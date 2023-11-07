Tripura Cong chief lauds unique poll campaign style in Mizoram

AGARTALA, Nov 6: The Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee
(PCC) chief Asish Kumar Saha on Monday lauded Mizoram’s
unique election campaign style and exuded confidence that
the party will return to power in the state by riding on the
non-performance of the MNF government.
Campaigning for the November 7 Mizoram assembly
elections ended at 4pm on Sunday with no reports of any law
and order problems throughout the month-long period,
officials said.
“I had been in Mizoram and campaigned for party candidates
in Mamit district and witnessed the unique practice of
electioneering,” Saha told PTI.
Mizoram’s unique campaigning style ensures a balanced
campaign by parties, officials said, adding that even if a party
has money and resources, it can’t hold a rally without the
permission of the Mizoram People’s Forum (MPF), a church-
backed body.
This system started from the 2008 assembly polls after the
MPF signed an agreement with all the political parties for a
“code of conduct” before every elections, they added.
According to officials, MPF organises community meetings
for all the candidates of one particular constituency where
supporters and voters of the area sit and hear the
candidates.
Every candidate is given a total of 20 minutes to make his or
her speech. Unlike other political campaigns, sloganeering is
unheard of, they added.
Saha, who led a five-member team of PCC, campaigned for
party candidates in three assembly constituencies — Dampa,
Hacheek and Mamit recently, all in Mamit district.
Asked about the party’s possibility in the elections, Saha said
the Congress will storm back to power riding on the non-
performance of the MNF-BJP coalition government.
“The people of Mizoram have realised only a Congress-led
government can ensure peace and development. Rahul
Gandhi’s recent visit to the state will have a big impact on the
party’s electoral fortune as it reminded the people of former
Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s contribution in bringing peace
there,” he said.
To end insurgency, Rajiv Gandhi had entered into a historic
pact with the MNF in 1986 to bring lasting peace in the state.
Currently, the Congress has five MLAs in the 40-member
Mizoram assembly. (PTI)