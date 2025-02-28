28 C
Guwahati
Friday, February 28, 2025
type here...

Tripura: Five Arrested in Agartala for Money Laundering Scam

The scam was exposed when a person visited a travel agent in the Math Chowmuhani locality on Thursday and made an online booking of Rs 10,000 for a ticket to Kashmir.

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Feb 28: Five individuals have been arrested by Agartala police on suspicion of white washing black money through fake financial transactions. The arrests followed the launch of an investigation into suspicious online transactions, a police official confirmed on February 28.

- Advertisement -

The scam was exposed when a person visited a travel agent in the Math Chowmuhani locality on Thursday and made an online booking of Rs 10,000 for a ticket to Kashmir. But after a couple of hours, the same individual visited the agency again, cancelled the ticket, and received a refund against the money he paid.

Related Posts:

While this appeared to be a typical transaction initially, it later became suspicious when the owner of the travel agency got an unexpected phone call from the Tamil Nadu police. Tamil Nadu authorities informed the owner of the travel agency that his bank account had been seized because illegal money transactions linked to it were reported. Realizing that he had unknowingly been introduced to a fraud, the owner immediately lodged a complaint at the East Agartala police station against the person who had bought and later canceled the ticket.

Acting quickly, the police registered a case and chased the suspect. The man confessed to his involvement in the scam while being interrogated, and four others involved in the scam were apprehended. East Agartala police station’s officer-in-charge Rana Chatterjee stated that the police confiscated several ATM cards and bank passbooks from the accused.

The group operated by transferring online payments to other bank accounts and then withdrawing the funds online, literally laundering black money. Chatterjee further revealed that the group was telling people to open multiple bank accounts and rent out their ATM cards for a monthly fee of between Rs 2,500 and Rs 3,000. The rented ATM cards and bank accounts were then used for online fraud and other illegal financial operations.

10 South Indian Dishes That One Can Enjoy During Fasting
10 South Indian Dishes That One Can Enjoy During Fasting
Notable Fish Species of Indian Rivers
Notable Fish Species of Indian Rivers
10 New Animal Species Discovered in 2024
10 New Animal Species Discovered in 2024
10 Breathtaking Mountain Towns in India with Stunning Views
10 Breathtaking Mountain Towns in India with Stunning Views
12 Top Destinations In Assam Perfect For Adventure Seekers
12 Top Destinations In Assam Perfect For Adventure Seekers
View all stories

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam: MA Student Arrested for Forging HSLC Admit Card in Assam...

The Hills Times -
10 South Indian Dishes That One Can Enjoy During Fasting Notable Fish Species of Indian Rivers 10 New Animal Species Discovered in 2024 10 Breathtaking Mountain Towns in India with Stunning Views 12 Top Destinations In Assam Perfect For Adventure Seekers