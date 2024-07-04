25.4 C
Guwahati
Thursday, July 4, 2024
type here...

Tripura govt urges Centre to introduce inland waterway transport in state

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
Representational Image
- Advertisement -

AGARTALA, July 3: The Tripura government has urged the Centre to introduce inland waterway transport in the northeastern state.

In a letter to Union minister for ports, shipping and waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday, state transport minister Sushanta Chowdhury sought that linkage of Gomati River in Tripura with Meghna River system in Bangladesh be set up through the Sonamura-Daudkandi protocol route.

- Advertisement -

“Initiative may be taken for linking Sonamura-Daudkandi waterway to ports in Bangladesh such as Ashuganj, Mongla and Chittagong… further connecting with important Indian rivers such Ganga, Brahmaputra, Barak and ultimately to connect Haldia port in West Bengal through sea routes and Sittwe port of Kaladan project in Myanmar,” he stated in the letter.

Experts have pointed out that the cost of transporting goods between India and Bangladesh will come down if the Sonamura-Daukandi protocol route is operationalised.

Chowdhury also requested the Centre to approve the proposal to purchase six to ten passenger vessels to boost tourism and ease crossing of Gomati River by commuters.

He also requested Sonowal to approve the purchase of a cruise ship and six passenger vessels to boost tourism in Dumbur Lake in the northeastern state. (PTI)

Best Family Vacation Spots In Meghalaya
Best Family Vacation Spots In Meghalaya
7 Best Places To Visit In Monsoon Near Bangalore
7 Best Places To Visit In Monsoon Near Bangalore
Top 9 Must Visit Historical Gems Of Assam
Top 9 Must Visit Historical Gems Of Assam
8 Popular Momo Varieties To Try Today
8 Popular Momo Varieties To Try Today
Shilpa Shetty-Inspired 8 Indo-Western Looks To Make A Statement
Shilpa Shetty-Inspired 8 Indo-Western Looks To Make A Statement
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

13,661 govt jobs given in last six years: Tripura CM

The Hills Times -
Best Family Vacation Spots In Meghalaya 7 Best Places To Visit In Monsoon Near Bangalore Top 9 Must Visit Historical Gems Of Assam 8 Popular Momo Varieties To Try Today Shilpa Shetty-Inspired 8 Indo-Western Looks To Make A Statement