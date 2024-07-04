Tripura govt urges Centre to introduce inland waterway transport in state

AGARTALA, July 3: The Tripura government has urged the Centre to introduce inland waterway transport in the northeastern state.

In a letter to Union minister for ports, shipping and waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday, state transport minister Sushanta Chowdhury sought that linkage of Gomati River in Tripura with Meghna River system in Bangladesh be set up through the Sonamura-Daudkandi protocol route.

“Initiative may be taken for linking Sonamura-Daudkandi waterway to ports in Bangladesh such as Ashuganj, Mongla and Chittagong… further connecting with important Indian rivers such Ganga, Brahmaputra, Barak and ultimately to connect Haldia port in West Bengal through sea routes and Sittwe port of Kaladan project in Myanmar,” he stated in the letter.

Experts have pointed out that the cost of transporting goods between India and Bangladesh will come down if the Sonamura-Daukandi protocol route is operationalised.

Chowdhury also requested the Centre to approve the proposal to purchase six to ten passenger vessels to boost tourism and ease crossing of Gomati River by commuters.

He also requested Sonowal to approve the purchase of a cruise ship and six passenger vessels to boost tourism in Dumbur Lake in the northeastern state. (PTI)