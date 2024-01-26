12 C
Tripura police strengthened bond between tribals, non-tribals: Tripura CM

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
AGARTALA, Jan 25: Holding peaceful assembly elections in February last year and strengthening the bond between tribals and non-tribals were the greatest achievements of Tripura Police in its 150-year-old journey, chief minister Manik Saha said here on Thursday.

Tripura Police was established by Maharaja Bir Bikram Manikya Bahadur in 1873 to maintain law and order in the erstwhile princely state.

“Holding incident-free assembly elections in February last was the greatest achievement of Tripura Police. It also facilitated people to cast their votes without any disturbance,” he said, after inaugurating the main programme of the force at Prajna Bhavan in Agartala.

Saha said the state police force has also achieved success by strengthening the bond between tribals and non-tribals by adopting a people-friendly policy.

“I had a meeting with senior police officers in the backdrop of the programme. We vowed to fight against the drug menace in the state,” he said.

Heaping praise on the role of police, the CM said peace is the precondition of development, growth and prosperity.

“If law and order is not conducive, investments for development will not serve any purpose. Therefore, law enforcement agencies must act against those who violate the law of the land. Police should also adopt a pro-people policy to win the hearts of people,” he said.

Director general of police (DGP) Amitabh Rajan and additional DGP Anurag Dhankar also attended the function. (PTI)

