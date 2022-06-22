Two-Day Fire-Fighting Training Across Nagaland

HT Correspondent

Dimapur, June 20: A two-day basic fire-fighting training and fire safety audit inspection of different stakeholders across Nagaland is being held from Monday. The training is being organised by the Nagaland Fire and Emergency Services (NFES).

The objective of the training was to spread mass awareness on fire safety, code of practice, Dos and Don’ts, etc.

In Kohima, the training is being held in Kohima at State Academy hall.

Speaking at the training programme, an NFES officer Sedevizo Hibo said the Nagaland Fire and Emergency Services have been appointed as the nodal department to conduct inspections and fire safety audit of hospitals and nursing homes in both government and private sectors as per the National Building Code to ensure the prevention of recurrence of fire incidents in institutional buildings like hospitals and nursing homes in the State.

Hibo said there have been five incidents in hospitals and nursing homes in the recent past in the country resulting in the unfortunate loss of lives and properties. He said the main objective of conducting training and seminar was to create awareness among the masses to disseminate advisories to prevent fire incidents in institutions like hospitals, nursing homes, and other public places as well as private institutions.

He also stressed that all the Government departments and all high-rise buildings, private and public, should be ensured with fire safety measures. He said failure to implement such measures on the part of officers, owners, and proprietors of any high-rise buildings would be liable to prosecution under relevant sections of law.

During the practical session, fire safety measures on prevention and protection from fire hazards and rescue techniques on incidents and disasters were demonstrated.

Representatives from various agencies and stakeholders from the state and Central Government departments, including Government hospitals and nursing homes, schools, colleges, and educational institutions, attended the training.

The second training session will be conducted on Tuesday with participants from shopping complexes, markets, hotels, churches, and any high-rise building (15 meters), wards, colonies, and villages under Kohima district.

The training was also held in Wokha, Peren, Phek, Zunheboto, Mokokchung and other districts.