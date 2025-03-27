35.5 C
Guwahati
Thursday, March 27, 2025
USTM Chancellor Mahbubul Hoque Meets Meghalaya CM After Release from Custody

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

SHILLONG, Mar 27: University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM) Chancellor Mahbubul Hoque met with Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma at his residence on Wednesday, marking his first major public engagement since his recent release from custody.

The meeting holds significance as Hoque was previously arrested by Assam Police in connection with exam malpractice allegations, a controversy that had placed him under intense public scrutiny. Following the discussion, Hoque described the meeting as “significant and insightful,” noting that the Chief Minister had offered valuable advice. However, he refrained from disclosing details, fueling speculation about the nature of their conversation.

Related Posts:

After nearly a month in custody, Hoque sought to shift the focus to USTM’s academic achievements. He highlighted the university’s growing reputation in Indian higher education, stating that USTM ranks among the top 200 universities in the country. He credited this success to the institution’s commitment to academic excellence and its continuous efforts to maintain high educational standards.

Hoque also underscored USTM’s accreditation success, emphasizing that earning an ‘A’ grade is a challenging feat, particularly for institutions in Northeast India. He asserted that this achievement reflects the university’s dedication to quality education and institutional integrity.

Looking ahead, Hoque expressed his ambition to expand USTM’s reach beyond India. He stated that the university’s long-term vision aligns with the Central Government’s Act East Policy, aiming to strengthen India’s educational ties with Southeast Asian nations. By 2030, he envisions USTM becoming a globally recognized institution with a diverse student body, including ASEAN students.

He further pointed out that the Northeast’s strategic proximity to Southeast Asia positions USTM as an academic bridge between India and its eastern neighbors. This, he believes, will facilitate international collaborations and contribute to regional educational development.

