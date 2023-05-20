Akshya Jyoti Gogoi wins Gold

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, May 19: Akshya Jyoti Gogoi, son of Debojit Gogoi and Sewali Gogoi and a resident of Thowra near Demow and a student of Thowra Majgaon Primary School won Gold Medal in the first All Assam Genseiryu Karate Do International Championship held at Guwahati Panjabari Silpagram on May 14. Akshya Jyoti Gogoi played under 10 years under 40 kg category.

The news brought happiness to the people of Thowra as well as for the Thowra Majgaon Primary School. Akshya Jyoti Gogoi was felicitated by the teachers and students in the Thowra Majgaon Primary School.