Cricket coaching camp at PP Stadium begins

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, July 14: A 15- day Cricket Coaching Camp for both boys and girls, organised by Sivasagar Sports Association at Sivasagar Peoli Phukan Stadium, began on Tuesday. Senior ACA coach Rajiv Rajbonshi in his inaugural speech urged participants to be regular and punctual in all sessions. Manoj Bhagawati, secretary, thanked ACA, for its cooperation in developing cricketing altogether 83 players attended the first day session. It was attended by three SSA vice presidents Haren Duwora, Manoj Kr Borthakur and Ramesh Bhattar, besides treasurer Prasanta Borthakur, asst secretary Sarat Hazarika, Football secretary Mrinal Chutia, Cricket secretary Mehdi Masood, Boxing secretary Tutu Phukan and other members.

