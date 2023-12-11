Sports Help Nations Get Recognition, Appreciation On World Stage: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 10: Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday ceremonially kicked-off the Protech Guwahati Premier Football League at an event at Judges Field in Guwahati where the tournament would be hosted from today till January 10, 2024.

Speaking at the event, chief minister Dr. Sarma said initiatives such as these would help football as a sport regain its lost popularity in the State and provide a potent platform to budding sportspersons from across the State to showcase their talents. Referring to the popularity of football tournaments like Bordoloi Trophy and A – Division League in the State once upon a time, chief minister Dr. Sarma said it is high time football reclaims its position as one of the most favourite sports of the people of Assam. He thanked Guwahati Sports Association for organising this football tournament and the sponsors for extending a helping hand through their liberal financing of the same.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s focus on transforming the country into a sporting superpower, chief minister Dr. Sarma said sports help a nation gain instant recognition and appreciation on the world stage.

The chief minister exuded confidence events such as these would provide the government with the opportunity to recognise talents across the State who can then be nurtured through a well-designed mentorship programmes. He also credited the ongoing Khel Maharan events for providing an opportunity to the concerned authorities to identify extremely talented sportspersons who were hitherto away from limelight.

Stating that sports have the capabilities to fight numerous social evils, chief minister Dr. Sarma made an appeal to everyone to come forward to promote a sporting culture in the State.

Sports Minister Nandita Gorlosa, Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament and Political Secretary to chief minister Pabitra Margherita, Advocate General Devajit Saikia, Numaligarh Refinery Limited Managing Director Bhaskar Jyoti Phukan, Oil India Limited Director (Human Resources) Ashok Das, President of Guwahati Sports Association Paresh Chandra Das, along with a host of other dignitaries, were also present.