Table Tennis Championship Held At LGBI Airport

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Dec 21: LGBI airport is rolling out several indoor activities as a part of its efforts to attain better engagement of the employees. Recently, LGBI airport has organised Table Tennis Competition at the airport premises.

It began from December 12 and concluded on Wednesday at GIAL Administrative office building. There were more than 50 participants in the championship. The competition was open for all staff working at the airport.

In men’s category, Heni Kalni (from AAI) has come out successful to be champion followed by Sanjay Gurung, (from GIAL) 1st runners up and Ranjan Sonowal (from AAI) emerged 2nd runners up.

In women category, Ananya Bhattacharjee (from GIAL), has come out successful to be champion followed by Hema Konwar (from AAI) 1st runners up respectively.

Majuli kuli (from AAI) was awarded the consolation prize. The event was organised by GIAL officials. The CAO of Guwahati Airport, Utpal Baruah was the chief guest of the closing ceremony. Baruah highlighted the importance of games and sports in his brief speech and congratulated the winner and participants.

Notably, the Sports Committee of LGBIA is now planning the subsequent events of Indoor as well as outdoor games.