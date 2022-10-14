22.4 C
Titaguri win Kabaddi tournament

HT Correspondent

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Oct 13: Titaguri primary beat Sumbargaon primary by 16-4 points in the final match of the first inter-primary Binoya Basumatary memorial Kabaddi tournament-2022 held at Amguri Mahimilon ME School playground in Kokrajhar district on Thursday.

A total of 15 teams participated in the tournament which was organised by the Debargaon block committee of United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) to create a sporting environment among the society in the remote area.

In the final match, the Titaguri primary players performed attractive and good sporting strength against the Sumbargaon primary which led the team to win the tournament in 16-4 points.

Diyarani Basumatary was adjudged best player in the tournament.

The championship team was given away a trophy & cash Rs 15,000 and runners up team conferred trophy and cash Rs 10,000 respectively.

Social activist Sharmila Islary, UPPL secretary for media & publicity secretary Hantigiri Narzary, Debargaon block committee UPPL president Bijit Basumatary, general secretary Ashok Goyary were prominent attendees in the prize distribution ceremony.

