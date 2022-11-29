Margherita Alfa FC Beat Lekhapani FC 3-0

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, Nov 28: The final match of Shaheed Major Durga Malla district level football tournament organised by Lekhapani Battalion in collaboration with All Assam Gorkha Students Union (AAGSU) TIRAP and Jagun Regional Committee was held between Margherita Alfa FC and Lekhapani FC at Jagun in Tinsukia district on Sunday.

- Advertisement -

The event commenced on November 13, where 18 teams participated from various districts including from Arunachal Pradesh. The final match was attended by Col Rahul Gurung, KC, Commandant 12 AR, Hemanta Kumar Boro Sub divisional police officer (SDPO) Margherita, All Assam Gorkha Student Union (Union) leaders and many other dignitaries.

Various cultural programmes were also organised during the event.

Locals came in huge numbers to witness the final match between Margherita Alfa FC and Lekhapani FC, in which Alfa FC won 3-0.

The aim of the tournament was to foster the image of the SF and also to channelise the energy of the local youth with sports as an interface.

- Advertisement -

The locals appreciated the efforts of the Battalion and thanked them for providing all necessary support in ensuring smooth conduct of the event.

Margherita Alfa FC won the tournament and was awarded a cash amount of Rs 1,00,000 with trophy and runners up Lekhapani FC got Rs 50,000 cash amount with runners up trophy.