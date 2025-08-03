Arunachal CM applauds Roing town’s waste collection method model for cultural revival

ITANAGAR, Aug 2: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has lauded a unique initiative by the District Urban Development Agency (DUDA) at Roing that blends civic responsibility with cultural preservation.

Roing is the headquarters of the Lower Dibang Valley district.

- Advertisement -

Highlighting the effort in a social media post on Saturday, Khandu said, “Something meaningful is taking place in Roing,” and praised DUDA for “leading with both purpose and creativity”.

As part of the initiative, garbage collection vehicles in Roing have replaced loud music with recorded public awareness messages in the Idu Mishmi language, an indigenous dialect classified as “definitely endangered” by UNESCO.

These messages, broadcast during routine rounds, urge residents to keep their surroundings clean while promoting pride in their linguistic heritage.

Describing the move as “a simple yet thoughtful shift that connects cleanliness with cultural preservation”, the chief minister underscored how everyday government services can be re-imagined as tools for celebrating identity.

- Advertisement -

This first-of-its-kind effort in the northeastern state is receiving widespread appreciation for its dual impact, creating awareness on sanitation, while reviving interest in a native language spoken by fewer than 12,000 people.

The Idu Mishmi community, primarily concentrated in the Lower Dibang Valley region, now hears its language echoed daily in public spaces, a subtle yet powerful reminder of cultural continuity.

The initiative aligns with the state’s broader goals of preserving tribal heritage while delivering grassroots governance.

Khandu’s endorsement adds momentum to the effort, serving as a model for other districts to explore culturally rooted innovations in public service.

- Advertisement -

By turning a daily civic routine into a platform for cultural revival, Roing has set an inspiring example, showing that even a garbage collection drive can help keep not just the streets clean, but a language alive.

In his Maan Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 27 spotlighted Roing as an inspiring example of how small towns are finding innovative solutions to cleanliness and environmental challenges.

“There was a time when waste management was a big challenge confronting the health of the people in Roing. The people there took responsibility. The Green Roing Initiative was started, and then an entire park was created from recycled waste,” Modi had said in his radio address. (PTI)