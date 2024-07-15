30 C
Guwahati
Monday, July 15, 2024
type here...

CM Sarma distributes appointment letters to 41 candidates in state’s Education Department

Taking to micro-blogging platform X, the Chief Minister stated, "In our continued efforts to create new government jobs in the most transparent manner, I am distributing appointment letters for the new recruits in the Education department."

Uncategorized
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

 

HT Digital

- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, July 15: The Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday conducted a formal ceremony for distribution of appointment letters to 41 candidates across various sectors in the Education Department.

Taking to micro-blogging platform X, the Chief Minister stated, “In our continued efforts to create new government jobs in the most transparent manner, I am distributing appointment letters for the new recruits in the Education department.”

The distribution comprised of: Department of Higher Education: 22 individuals; Department of Technical Education: 12 individuals; and SCERT: 7 individuals

The current appointments have brought the total count of young individuals securing government posts to 97,495.

- Advertisement -

The Chief Minister further emphasized the government’s dedication to improving job prospects and empowering the youth throughout the state while extending his well-wishes to the appointees.

Additionally, emphasizing the significance of innovation and entrepreneurship within the younger generation, particularly students in engineering schools, CM Sarma urged them to foster a supportive start-up environment within academic institutions.

T20 World Cup: Top 5 bowlers with the lowest economy min 20 overs
T20 World Cup: Top 5 bowlers with the lowest economy min 20 overs
2024 Paris Olympics: India’s Top 10 Medal Hopes
2024 Paris Olympics: India’s Top 10 Medal Hopes
A Chai Lover’s Dream Vacation: Explore India’s Best Tea Plantation Homestays
A Chai Lover’s Dream Vacation: Explore India’s Best Tea Plantation Homestays
Explore These Iconic South Indian Desserts
Explore These Iconic South Indian Desserts
10 Best Destinations To Visit In July
10 Best Destinations To Visit In July
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Only 8 CAA applicants in Assam till now, 2 attended interviews:...

The Hills Times -
T20 World Cup: Top 5 bowlers with the lowest economy min 20 overs 2024 Paris Olympics: India’s Top 10 Medal Hopes A Chai Lover’s Dream Vacation: Explore India’s Best Tea Plantation Homestays Explore These Iconic South Indian Desserts 10 Best Destinations To Visit In July