CM Sarma distributes appointment letters to 41 candidates in state’s Education Department

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 15: The Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday conducted a formal ceremony for distribution of appointment letters to 41 candidates across various sectors in the Education Department.

Taking to micro-blogging platform X, the Chief Minister stated, “In our continued efforts to create new government jobs in the most transparent manner, I am distributing appointment letters for the new recruits in the Education department.”

The distribution comprised of: Department of Higher Education: 22 individuals; Department of Technical Education: 12 individuals; and SCERT: 7 individuals

The current appointments have brought the total count of young individuals securing government posts to 97,495.

The Chief Minister further emphasized the government’s dedication to improving job prospects and empowering the youth throughout the state while extending his well-wishes to the appointees.

Additionally, emphasizing the significance of innovation and entrepreneurship within the younger generation, particularly students in engineering schools, CM Sarma urged them to foster a supportive start-up environment within academic institutions.