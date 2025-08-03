27.4 C
Guwahati
Sunday, August 3, 2025
Book on breastfeeding launched at TRIHMS to mark World Breastfeeding Week

Arunachal Pradesh
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

NAHARLAGUN, Aug 2: A book titled “Breastfeeding: The Art and Science of Lactation” was launched today at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) in a significant event that marked the beginning of World Breastfeeding Week celebrations in Arunachal Pradesh.

The event was held at the Lecture Hall of the Old Assembly Building and witnessed the participation of senior health professionals, administrators, public health experts, and mothers from across the region.

According to an official statement, the book has been authored by a multidisciplinary team and edited by Dr Amrita Sarkar, with Dr Moji Jini, Director of TRIHMS, serving as the Chairman of the Scientific Committee.

The publication has already drawn attention in national and international lactation advocacy circles, with endorsements from prominent figures such as Canadian lactation expert Jack Newman, the Department of Pediatrics at Monash University, and the Association of Lactation Professionals India (ALPI).

Dr Arun Gupta, a renowned paediatrician and founder of the Breastfeeding Promotion Network of India (BPNI), has contributed the foreword.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Amrita Sarkar shared her personal and professional motivations behind the book.

“Breastfeeding is not just nutrition. It’s immunity, bonding, empowerment, and in many cases, survival,” she said, “I wanted to create something accessible for both the health worker in a village PHC and the paediatrician in a metro hospital.”

She further stated that the book draws from clinical practice, classroom teaching, and grassroots fieldwork to provide a scientifically robust yet culturally sensitive guide.

Commissioner of Women and Child Development (WCD), Mimum Tayeng, who was present at the launch, appealed to all stakeholders to create greater awareness on the benefits of breastfeeding.

“Beyond scientific content, what we need are supportive ecosystems — dedicated lactation spaces, crèche facilities for working mothers, and normalisation of breastfeeding in public,” she said.

Her remarks struck a chord with many mothers and health workers present at the event.

Director In-charge of WCD, C. Tangjang, lauded the collaboration between TRIHMS and public health agencies.

She stated that the book would be a valuable resource not only for medical professionals but also for Child Development Project Officers (CDPOs), Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) staff, and educated mothers seeking reliable guidance.

She added that WCD would consider circulating the book through ICDS centres and including it in state-level training modules for frontline workers.

TRIHMS Director Dr Moji Jini spoke on the importance of institutional support for maternal health and breastfeeding awareness.

He was joined by Dr Nani Tago and Dr Dev, Head of the Department of Community Medicine, as well as Deputy Dean (Academics), who all shared insights on the long-term physical and psychological benefits of breastfeeding for both mothers and children.

The event highlighted the convergence of medical science, community care, and administrative support in furthering the cause of maternal and child health.

It concluded with a strong collective message: that breastfeeding must be supported not only in clinics but also in homes, workplaces, and society at large.

