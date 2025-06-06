IBC-AP observes World Environment Day with call for eco-conscious engineering and youth awareness

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, June 5: The Arunachal Pradesh State Unit of the Indian Building Congress (IBC-AP) joined national and global celebrations of World Environment Day on June 5 with a programme held at its office in Mowb-II, Itanagar.

According to an official statement, the event, which underscored the urgent need for environmental protection and climate action, was attended by IBC-AP Chairman Toli Bassar, Secretary Nabam Takar, and other senior professionals.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Toli Bassar expressed optimism that increasing awareness about global warming was a positive trend, reflecting people’s growing desire to live in cleaner, greener surroundings.

“As engineers, we carry the added responsibility of educating the next generation and inspiring the youth to uphold the values of environmental conservation and hygiene,” he said.

He noted that while Arunachal Pradesh enjoys vast forest cover, rapid construction, urbanisation, and environmental degradation—such as earth cutting and poaching—have contributed to the depletion of wildlife populations.

Commending the state’s Home Minister Mama Natung for the ongoing Airgun Surrender Abhiyan, Bassar described it as a commendable initiative that highlights the importance of preserving nature and wildlife.

“We must respect and protect the natural laws that govern our planet,” he added.

IBC-AP, which was recently constituted, has planned several programmes to raise awareness about its mission and to familiarise professionals with emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence in the engineering and construction sector.

However, Bassar emphasized that despite technological advancement, there can be no substitute for safeguarding the planet from the escalating threats of global warming.

Public Works Department Chief Engineer (CSQ) Tanyok Taga and other key resource persons also participated in the event, engaging in discussions on the critical role of forests and environmental sustainability.

The attendees pledged to plant trees at their workplaces and homes, and to encourage children to adopt similar eco-conscious habits, reinforcing the day’s commitment to a cleaner, greener future.