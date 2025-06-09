IMA-AP and APDA organise free multi-specialty health camp

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, June 8: The Indian Medical Association Arunachal Pradesh unit (IMA-AP) along with the Arunachal Pradesh Doctors Association (APDA), under the aegis of the Doctors’ Day Celebration Committee 2025, successfully organized and conducted a comprehensive free multi-specialty health camp at the Deepak Nabam Living Home located in the serene village of Sopo.

Dr Kesang W Thongdok, Chairman of the Organizing Committee, shared insights on the extensive scope of the health camp, which featured participation from a broad range of specialists representing all major hospitals within the capital complex, including TRIHMS, HEEMA, RKMH, and the District Hospital of Doimukh. According to Dr Thongdok, the camp was designed as a holistic medical outreach program, offering an array of consultation services along with free distribution of medicines, spectacles, dental care kits, and laboratory diagnostic services.

In addition to general health consultations, the camp emphasized preventive health measures by conducting screenings for non-communicable diseases (NCDs), as well as infectious diseases including Hepatitis B and C, HIV, VDRL, and HPV — the latter being a significant cause of cervical cancer. The initiative further incorporated enrollment and awareness booths dedicated to various government health and welfare schemes such as CMAAY, PMJAY, ABHA, Vay Vandana, UD ID registration, and the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan. These desks aimed to ensure that patients and attendees could avail themselves of these vital schemes and benefits with ease.

Although the primary beneficiaries of the health camp were the inmates of Deepak Nabam Living Home, Dr Thongdok noted with satisfaction that a substantial number of patients from surrounding localities also availed themselves of the free medical services offered during the event.

Organizing Secretary Dr Dusu Gambo provided additional information, stating that the camp successfully catered to approximately 200 patients who received medical care across a wide spectrum of specialties. These included Medicine, Psychiatry, ENT, Ophthalmology, Gynecology, Dermatology, Surgery, Orthopedics, along with Dental and AYUSH services. Among the various specializations, Psychiatry and Medicine registered the highest number of patients seeking consultations. Moreover, nearly 50 free spectacles were distributed to patients in need, enhancing their quality of life significantly.

The health camp was formally inaugurated by the Director of Health Services, Dr Marbom Basar, who commended the dedication and humanitarian spirit demonstrated by the doctors, supporting staff, and technicians. Dr Basar highlighted the importance of such initiatives in reaching underserved communities and applauded the medical professionals for taking time from their busy schedules to serve the public with compassion and commitment.