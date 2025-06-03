28.3 C
IMA-AP launches month-long celebration with social service drive

Arunachal Pradesh
HT Bureau

NAMSAI, June 2: The Indian Medical Association – Arunachal Pradesh (IMA-AP) kicked off its month-long celebrations with a social service activity along National Highway-415 on Saturday, June 1. The drive marked the beginning of a series of programs commemorating Doctor’s Month, which traditionally culminates with National Doctors’ Day on July 1.

Speaking to the media, IMA-AP State President Dr Kesang D. Thongdok said, “Every year, we observe the month of June as Doctors’ Month, leading up to Doctors’ Day on July 1. Today’s event is not just a social service effort—it is part of a nationwide campaign to raise awareness about cleanliness, health, and hygiene.”

Dr Thongdok emphasized that the initiative aligns with the vision of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, launched by the Prime Minister, and underlined the importance of cleanliness in maintaining a healthy body and sound mind.

“Cleanliness is not just a civic responsibility; it’s a way of life. A clean and green environment contributes to a healthier society. Our motto is to promote cleanliness, health, and hygiene for a better state and nation. Cleanliness is next to godliness, and it’s essential that we all motivate one another to uphold this value,” he said.

This year, the IMA-AP also chose the theme “Donate Organ, Save Life” to raise awareness on the importance of organ and tissue donation. Dr. Thongdok informed that the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (SOTTO) will soon begin functioning in Arunachal Pradesh, and public participation and awareness will play a crucial role in its success.

“Organ donation is a noble act that can save multiple lives. Through this campaign, we aim to educate people on the importance of donation and the functioning of SOTTO in the state,” he added.

As part of the month-long celebration, IMA-AP has planned a wide range of activities involving the entire medical fraternity, including sports events, cultural programs, literary competitions, and community outreach initiatives. These events aim to foster camaraderie among healthcare professionals and promote community welfare through medical advocacy and service.

