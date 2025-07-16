Arunachal Health Minister Wahge visits Deepak Nabam Living Home

DOIMUKH, July 15: Health and Family Welfare Minister Biyuram Wahge recently visited the Deepak Nabam Living Home at Sopo in the Doimukh circle, where he commended the founder Deepak Nabam and his family for their longstanding service to humanity and assured the government’s continued support in their efforts.

According to an official statement, the Minister visited the newly developed campus of the shelter home—described as “a home for no home”—which has been established on land donated by Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

Expressing his admiration, Wahge said, “I feel happy to see Deepak Nabam finding satisfaction in serving the needy. His dedication to human service is praiseworthy and deserves our full support.”

The Minister urged people across Arunachal Pradesh to take inspiration from Nabam’s work and contribute in whatever way possible toward helping the underprivileged.

“This is a service to humanity that benefits society as a whole. More citizens should come forward to assist initiatives like this,” Wahge said.

Addressing the media, Wahge added that discussions are underway regarding the formation of a State Mental Health Authority.

“I will soon convene a meeting with senior officials to explore how individuals like Deepak Nabam, who have been working extensively in mental health and welfare, can be included in such bodies.”

On broader health governance matters, the Minister said that a large number of doctors and medical officers have recently been transferred to rural and district areas where healthcare services are lacking.

“This is being done to ensure equitable medical access. The new batch of medical officers will also be posted in underserved areas, especially in non-functional district hospitals and PHCs,” he said.

Wahge appealed to the public to cooperate with the process as the government works to balance staffing across the state.

During the visit, which was attended by several PRI leaders and youth leaders from Pakke Kessang district, Deepak Nabam expressed gratitude to the Minister and acknowledged the consistent support of the Chief Minister and his government.

“Meeting the daily needs of hundreds of inmates, including their physical and mental health care, is a significant challenge. Without government assistance, this would not be possible,” Nabam said.

He welcomed the government’s move to establish a mental health authority, noting that if it becomes functional and inclusive, it would further strengthen services like those provided by the Deepak Nabam Living Home.

“Mental health is a vast area. If given the opportunity, I would be happy to contribute more directly through such an authority,” he added.

The Minister concluded by urging the public to support individuals like Deepak Nabam who have dedicated their lives to the service of others, particularly the neglected and mentally ill, stressing the need for collective responsibility in building a compassionate society.