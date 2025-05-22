Youths allege irregularities in contract appointments at Centre for Earth Science and Himalayan Studies; demand inquiry

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, May 21: A group of unemployed youths, led by social activist Pitam Jomoh, have alleged large-scale irregularities in contractual appointments at the Centre for Earth Science and Himalayan Studies (CESHS) under the Department of Science and Technology, Government of Arunachal Pradesh. The group is demanding an independent inquiry and appropriate action.

Addressing the press at the Arunachal Press Club, Jomoh claimed that 34 individuals were appointed to various posts including Group A, B, C, and D categories—such as Account Officer, Technical Officer, Project Scientist, Lower Division Clerk (LDC), and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS)—without proper advertisement or adherence to recruitment norms.

“These appointments were made in 2022 under the current Director, Tana Tage, without any public notification in local newspapers. Many of the appointees are reportedly the Director’s close relatives, which raises serious concerns about nepotism and favoritism,” alleged Jomoh.

He further added that all the appointees are drawing salaries from the State Grants-in-Aid under the Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Science and Technology, and that no transparent recruitment process was followed.

In response, Jomoh said written complaints have been submitted to the Chief Minister and the Special Investigation Cell (SIC), now functioning as the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), urging a comprehensive investigation into the matter.

“If the government fails to act and uncover the truth behind these illegal appointments, we will have no choice but to launch a democratic movement and seek legal redress,” warned Jomoh.

Director Responds to Allegations

When contacted by phone, Director Tana Tage, who is currently out of station on official duty, responded to the allegations:

“I was not immediately aware of the latest developments, but I have come across the reports on social media. These are serious allegations, and I will release an official statement after consulting with the Secretary of the Department of Science and Technology,” said Tage.

The controversy has sparked significant public interest, with demands for transparency, accountability, and fairness in government recruitment gaining momentum across the state.