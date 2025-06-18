32.5 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, June 18, 2025
type here...

3 Hospitalised After Prolonged Gas Leak at ONGC Site in Sivasagar

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, JUNE 18: A six-day continuous gas leak at an ONGC oil well in Bhatiapar, Sivasagar, has caused mounting concern among locals and attracted harsh condemnation from local leaders. The accident, characterized by the cacophony of noise and choking smell, has now started affecting the health and safety of the public.

- Advertisement -

The crisis peaked at a risky level on Tuesday evening when three people—Barnali Gogoi, Mitil Das, and Umesh Baruah—became unconscious as a result of continuous exposure to the toxic gas fumes. Reports said residents were desperate to organize emergency transport when ONGC was accused of not offering ambulance assistance.

Related Posts:

Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi, who has been vocal about the issue, accused the oil corporation of gross negligence. In a Facebook post, he wrote, “Despite the worsening health of the affected individuals, ONGC did not arrange for an ambulance. Local volunteers, including members of our party, stepped in to help shift them to the hospital.”

He cautioned that the situation is worsening fast. “ONGC not only failed to cap the gas leak but demonstrates no urgency or will to put an end to the crisis. It is increasingly apparent that without the help of international or foreign experts, the crisis cannot be alleviated,” he stated.

Gogoi also pointed out the fear and trauma that happened consistently. Residents claim daily life has become unbearable due to noise and odor, many of whom are suffering from health ailments. “People are enraged. The government’s silence and ONGC’s inaction are only fueling the fire,” he continued. Demanding urgent action, Gogoi called on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to take the issue to the Central Government. “This is no longer merely a local concern—it is a national public health and environmental crisis. If the government waits any longer, the impact could be disastrous,” he warned.

View all stories
10 Magical Meghalaya Escapes For The Perfect Dreamy Honeymoon
10 Magical Meghalaya Escapes For The Perfect Dreamy Honeymoon
8 Must-Visit Places in Tamil Nadu During the Monsoon Season
8 Must-Visit Places in Tamil Nadu During the Monsoon Season
8 UNESCO Heritage Sites in India That Come Alive During the Monsoon
8 UNESCO Heritage Sites in India That Come Alive During the Monsoon
10 Healthy & Tasty Monsoon Snacks to Keep You Warm and Light
10 Healthy & Tasty Monsoon Snacks to Keep You Warm and Light
Tokyo’s 10 Most Beautiful Cherry Blossom Viewing Spots
Tokyo’s 10 Most Beautiful Cherry Blossom Viewing Spots

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Red Alert Issued for Assam and Meghalaya as Extremely Heavy Rainfall...

The Hills Times -
10 Magical Meghalaya Escapes For The Perfect Dreamy Honeymoon 8 Must-Visit Places in Tamil Nadu During the Monsoon Season 8 UNESCO Heritage Sites in India That Come Alive During the Monsoon 10 Healthy & Tasty Monsoon Snacks to Keep You Warm and Light Tokyo’s 10 Most Beautiful Cherry Blossom Viewing Spots