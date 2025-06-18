3 Hospitalised After Prolonged Gas Leak at ONGC Site in Sivasagar

HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, JUNE 18: A six-day continuous gas leak at an ONGC oil well in Bhatiapar, Sivasagar, has caused mounting concern among locals and attracted harsh condemnation from local leaders. The accident, characterized by the cacophony of noise and choking smell, has now started affecting the health and safety of the public.

- Advertisement -

The crisis peaked at a risky level on Tuesday evening when three people—Barnali Gogoi, Mitil Das, and Umesh Baruah—became unconscious as a result of continuous exposure to the toxic gas fumes. Reports said residents were desperate to organize emergency transport when ONGC was accused of not offering ambulance assistance.

Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi, who has been vocal about the issue, accused the oil corporation of gross negligence. In a Facebook post, he wrote, “Despite the worsening health of the affected individuals, ONGC did not arrange for an ambulance. Local volunteers, including members of our party, stepped in to help shift them to the hospital.”

He cautioned that the situation is worsening fast. “ONGC not only failed to cap the gas leak but demonstrates no urgency or will to put an end to the crisis. It is increasingly apparent that without the help of international or foreign experts, the crisis cannot be alleviated,” he stated.

Gogoi also pointed out the fear and trauma that happened consistently. Residents claim daily life has become unbearable due to noise and odor, many of whom are suffering from health ailments. “People are enraged. The government’s silence and ONGC’s inaction are only fueling the fire,” he continued. Demanding urgent action, Gogoi called on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to take the issue to the Central Government. “This is no longer merely a local concern—it is a national public health and environmental crisis. If the government waits any longer, the impact could be disastrous,” he warned.