Mystery Deepens Over Youth’s Suspicious Death in West Karbi Anglong

KARBI ANGLONG, JUNE 18: Close to four weeks since the remains of a 22-year-old young man were discovered under mysterious conditions in Nabaibil village, West Karbi Anglong, mystery still shrouds the actual reason for his death. The incident has caused disturbance in the community, particularly following reports of serious issues and seeming police inaction.

The victim, Sanjay Chauhan, was discovered hanging in his bedroom on the morning of May 26, 2025. As much as the scene seemed to indicate suicide at first, contradictions in the timeline and actions prior to his death have convinced the family otherwise.

Sanjay had come home late the night before with a spring in his step, his family members stated. He spent the night socializing and joking with family members, ate dinner, and talked to his wife, who was at her maternal home in Hojai, before going to bed. When his sister-in-law found him hanging the next morning, there was an instant sense of suspicion and worry.

Surmounting the suspicions is a pending land dispute between Sanjay’s relatives and some of his neighbors. Sanjay’s relatives were said to have been in a heated argument with six people over the days leading to Sanjay’s death: Yugeshwar Chauhan, Adeshwar Chauhan, Surendra Chauhan, Dhara Chauhan, Shyambihari Chauhan, and Phuleshwar Chauhan. The relatives had filed a written complaint at the Mailoo Police Outpost against these individuals.

But no FIR has been lodged and no arrests made, even as the complaint and seriousness of the charges were brought before it. No response from the police has triggered indignation amongst the locals as well as redoubled demands for justice. Sanjay’s wife, mother, and grandfather have already made a public request for an investigation that is thorough and transparent. They are concerned the case could be one of foul play and suspect that it might be a premeditated murder presented as a suicide. The family continues to call for responsibility and intervention to see the truth come out.