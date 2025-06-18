32.5 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, June 18, 2025
type here...

COVID-19 Cases Rise in Manipur as Positivity Rate Hits 32.6%

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT DIGITAL

IMPHAL, JUNE 18: Manipur reported 14 new COVID-19 infections, taking the number of active cases in the district in the ongoing wave to 33. There are growing concerns among health officials regarding a significant rise in cases, with the positivity rate in the state rising to 32.6% as of Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

The active cases, as per the State Health Department, are all localized in the valley area. The highest number has been reported by Imphal West with 22, then 6 in Imphal East, 4 in Bishnupur, and 1 in Thoubal.

Related Posts:

The first case of the ongoing wave was reported on June 9. It was a 23-year-old woman from Bishnupur district, who tested positive after developing symptoms. Her sample was taken at a private clinic in Imphal on June 5, and results came four days later.

Of the 33 confirmed cases, one patient has so far recovered as of Tuesday. The other people are under home isolation and reported to be recovering. The health authorities have increased contact tracing activities, and a special medical helpline has been activated to assist the public in relation to the increasing number of cases.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020, Manipur has had more than 1,40,100 cases of COVID-19 and has seen 2,149 virus-related deaths.

View all stories
10 Magical Meghalaya Escapes For The Perfect Dreamy Honeymoon
10 Magical Meghalaya Escapes For The Perfect Dreamy Honeymoon
8 Must-Visit Places in Tamil Nadu During the Monsoon Season
8 Must-Visit Places in Tamil Nadu During the Monsoon Season
8 UNESCO Heritage Sites in India That Come Alive During the Monsoon
8 UNESCO Heritage Sites in India That Come Alive During the Monsoon
10 Healthy & Tasty Monsoon Snacks to Keep You Warm and Light
10 Healthy & Tasty Monsoon Snacks to Keep You Warm and Light
Tokyo’s 10 Most Beautiful Cherry Blossom Viewing Spots
Tokyo’s 10 Most Beautiful Cherry Blossom Viewing Spots

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Red Alert Issued for Assam and Meghalaya as Extremely Heavy Rainfall...

The Hills Times -
10 Magical Meghalaya Escapes For The Perfect Dreamy Honeymoon 8 Must-Visit Places in Tamil Nadu During the Monsoon Season 8 UNESCO Heritage Sites in India That Come Alive During the Monsoon 10 Healthy & Tasty Monsoon Snacks to Keep You Warm and Light Tokyo’s 10 Most Beautiful Cherry Blossom Viewing Spots