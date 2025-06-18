COVID-19 Cases Rise in Manipur as Positivity Rate Hits 32.6%

HT DIGITAL

IMPHAL, JUNE 18: Manipur reported 14 new COVID-19 infections, taking the number of active cases in the district in the ongoing wave to 33. There are growing concerns among health officials regarding a significant rise in cases, with the positivity rate in the state rising to 32.6% as of Tuesday.

The active cases, as per the State Health Department, are all localized in the valley area. The highest number has been reported by Imphal West with 22, then 6 in Imphal East, 4 in Bishnupur, and 1 in Thoubal.

The first case of the ongoing wave was reported on June 9. It was a 23-year-old woman from Bishnupur district, who tested positive after developing symptoms. Her sample was taken at a private clinic in Imphal on June 5, and results came four days later.

Of the 33 confirmed cases, one patient has so far recovered as of Tuesday. The other people are under home isolation and reported to be recovering. The health authorities have increased contact tracing activities, and a special medical helpline has been activated to assist the public in relation to the increasing number of cases.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020, Manipur has had more than 1,40,100 cases of COVID-19 and has seen 2,149 virus-related deaths.