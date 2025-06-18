Police Personnel Found Dead at Mererchar Police Station in Assam

HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, JUNE 18: In a devastating early Wednesday morning accident, a police official was found dead inside the grounds of Mererchar Police Station, within Assam’s Bongaigaon district. The victim has been named as Budheshwar Roy, who was an active serving official at the station.

Locals found Roy’s body suspended within the station compound, a discovery which ignited shock and alarm throughout the community. The exact time and events that caused his death are still unclear, but initial reports indicate the likelihood of suicide during the early morning hours of the day.

After the discovery, top police officials were called to the scene and have since launched a detailed investigation. The authorities want to establish the exact cause of death and are also seeking to eliminate any possibility of foul play.

To assist in the investigation, a post-mortem analysis will be conducted.