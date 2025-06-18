32.5 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, June 18, 2025
type here...

Police Personnel Found Dead at Mererchar Police Station in Assam

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
Representational Image
- Advertisement -

HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, JUNE 18: In a devastating early Wednesday morning accident, a police official was found dead inside the grounds of Mererchar Police Station, within Assam’s Bongaigaon district. The victim has been named as Budheshwar Roy, who was an active serving official at the station.

- Advertisement -

Locals found Roy’s body suspended within the station compound, a discovery which ignited shock and alarm throughout the community. The exact time and events that caused his death are still unclear, but initial reports indicate the likelihood of suicide during the early morning hours of the day.

Related Posts:

After the discovery, top police officials were called to the scene and have since launched a detailed investigation. The authorities want to establish the exact cause of death and are also seeking to eliminate any possibility of foul play.

To assist in the investigation, a post-mortem analysis will be conducted.

View all stories
10 Magical Meghalaya Escapes For The Perfect Dreamy Honeymoon
10 Magical Meghalaya Escapes For The Perfect Dreamy Honeymoon
8 Must-Visit Places in Tamil Nadu During the Monsoon Season
8 Must-Visit Places in Tamil Nadu During the Monsoon Season
8 UNESCO Heritage Sites in India That Come Alive During the Monsoon
8 UNESCO Heritage Sites in India That Come Alive During the Monsoon
10 Healthy & Tasty Monsoon Snacks to Keep You Warm and Light
10 Healthy & Tasty Monsoon Snacks to Keep You Warm and Light
Tokyo’s 10 Most Beautiful Cherry Blossom Viewing Spots
Tokyo’s 10 Most Beautiful Cherry Blossom Viewing Spots

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Red Alert Issued for Assam and Meghalaya as Extremely Heavy Rainfall...

The Hills Times -
10 Magical Meghalaya Escapes For The Perfect Dreamy Honeymoon 8 Must-Visit Places in Tamil Nadu During the Monsoon Season 8 UNESCO Heritage Sites in India That Come Alive During the Monsoon 10 Healthy & Tasty Monsoon Snacks to Keep You Warm and Light Tokyo’s 10 Most Beautiful Cherry Blossom Viewing Spots