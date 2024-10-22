AGP, UPPL name candidates for bypolls

GUWAHATI/KOKRAJHAR, Oct 21: BJP allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) on Monday announced their candidates for the two assembly seats in Assam where by-elections will be held next month.

The bypolls will be held in Dholai, Sidli, Bongaigaon, Behali and Samaguri, which became vacant after their MLAs won the Lok Sabha elections.

AGP fielded Diptimoy Choudhury in the Bongaigaon seat.

She is the wife of Phani Bhusan Choudhury, who has the distinction of being the longest-serving MLA in the state having represented Bongaigaon for eight consecutive terms since 1985 before being elected to the Lok Sabha earlier this year.

UPPL named Nirmal Kumar Brahma for the Sidli seat. He is the president of the party’s Chirang district committee and a former member of the Bodoland Territorial Council.

The BJP had announced its candidates for three seats on Saturday — Nihar Ranjan Das for Dholai, Diganta Ghatowar for Behali and Diplu Ranjan Sarma for Samaguri.

The Congress named its candidates for four seats on Sunday, leaving Behali for the united opposition alliance, which has nominated Bibek Das of CPI(ML) Liberation.

The Congress fielded Tanzil Hussain in Samaguri, Dhrubajyoti Purakayastha in Dholai, Sanjib Warle in Sidli and Brajenjit Sinha in Bongaigaon.

The BJP-AGP-UPPL combine had held four of the constituencies that are going for the bypolls, while one was held by Congress.

Polling will be held on November 13, and the votes will be counted on November 23. (PTI)