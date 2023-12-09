Assam: Cannabis worth Rs 3 crore seized near Tripura border

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 9: In a significant event, narcotics worth approximately Rs 3 crore were confiscated in an operation at the Assam – Tripura border on Saturday, as per official sources.

The operation was conducted by Assam Police in Karimganj near the state border with Tripura, during which a truck was stopped. The truck, with Nagaland registration number NL 02 Q 8170, was searched by the police leading to the discovery of smuggled cannabis. The cannabis, packed in 91 packets, was immediately seized.

The total weight of the seized consignment was around 637 kilograms, as informed by the police. The truck was reportedly coming from Tripura into Assam and was stopped at the border. Further details are awaited.