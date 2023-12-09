18 C
Guwahati
Saturday, December 9, 2023
type here...

Assam: Cannabis worth Rs 3 crore seized near Tripura border

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 9: In a significant event, narcotics worth approximately Rs 3 crore were confiscated in an operation at the Assam – Tripura border on Saturday, as per official sources.

- Advertisement -

The operation was conducted by Assam Police in Karimganj near the state border with Tripura, during which a truck was stopped. The truck, with Nagaland registration number NL 02 Q 8170, was searched by the police leading to the discovery of smuggled cannabis. The cannabis, packed in 91 packets, was immediately seized.

The total weight of the seized consignment was around 637 kilograms, as informed by the police. The truck was reportedly coming from Tripura into Assam and was stopped at the border. Further details are awaited.

Scenic Hill Stations To Visit In Arunachal Pradesh This Winter
Scenic Hill Stations To Visit In Arunachal Pradesh This Winter
7 Beautiful Birds Of Kaziranga
7 Beautiful Birds Of Kaziranga
Shillong Is Prettiest This Time Of Year; Here’s Proof
Shillong Is Prettiest This Time Of Year; Here’s Proof
10 Places In India With Cleanest Air You Must Visit
10 Places In India With Cleanest Air You Must Visit
Best Road Trips To Take In India This Winter
Best Road Trips To Take In India This Winter
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Rs 717 crore sanctioned by DoNER for 5 projects in Tripura

The Hills Times - 0
Scenic Hill Stations To Visit In Arunachal Pradesh This Winter 7 Beautiful Birds Of Kaziranga Shillong Is Prettiest This Time Of Year; Here’s Proof 10 Places In India With Cleanest Air You Must Visit Best Road Trips To Take In India This Winter