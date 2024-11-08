24 C
Assam CM announces Rs 15,000 wage compensation for pregnant tea garden women

The initiative, aimed at providing financial support to tea garden workers during pregnancy, will provide better care for both mothers and newborns to the said communities.

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 8: In a significant step towards improving maternal and child healthcare in Assam’s tea gardens, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced a wage compensation of Rs 15,000 for each pregnant woman, Sarma informed on Friday.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Sarma stated, “To ensure proper care for pregnant women and new born babies in tea gardens, we are providing ₹15,000 each to pregnant woman as Wage compensation.”

So far, the scheme has benefitted over 1.3 lakh women, with a total of Rs 127 crore being directly credited into their bank accounts.

The scheme, which provides financial relief during the critical stages of pregnancy and childbirth, will also reduce healthcare disparities and improve the overall well-being of women and children in tea garden areas.

The Chief Minister further emphasized the government’s dedication to empower women by providing essential support during pregnancy, ensuring that the women in tea gardens receive the care they deserve.

