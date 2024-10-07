Assam CM inaugurates Soil Health Cards, Krishi Kendras to empower farmers

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Oct 7: In a major boost to Assam’s agricultural sector, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma presided over the distribution of soil health cards in Guwahati under the Soil Health and Fertility Scheme, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) announced on Monday.

This initiative will benefit several lakh farmers by providing them with critical information on soil fertility, enabling them to improve crop management and optimize the use of fertilizers.

During the event, Chief Minister Sarma also inaugurated 21 Krishi Gyan Kendras across 16 districts of Assam. These centers will serve as hubs of knowledge for farmers, offering hands-on training, demonstrations, and updates on government schemes, modern agricultural technologies, and best practices.

The initiative will equip farmers with the tools and expertise necessary to enhance their productivity and adopt sustainable farming methods.

Additionally, the state government introduced a new subsidy to reduce the transportation costs for paddy, offering much-needed relief to farmers when delivering their produce to procurement centers.

Highlighting the importance of modern farming, Chief Minister Sarma shared on the micro-blogging site X that he personally tried out modern tractors, expressing confidence that the initiative to incentivize the adoption of advanced farming techniques will greatly benefit Assam’s ‘Annadatas’.

