Assam CM to inaugurate Aanandalaya Bhawan in Dibrugarh

Assam
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Jan 25: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is going to inaugurate the regional headquarters, Aanandalaya Bhawan of Vivekananda Kendra Kanyakumari on January 27.

Located at Mahalaya Road near Old Govt Boys High School Field, Aanandalaya Bhawan will serve as a hub for Vivekananda Kendra’s initiatives in the North-East, focusing on value-based education, skill development, and holistic rural development.
The ceremony will also be attended by notable dignitaries, including Prasanta Phukan, minister of power, skill, employment & entrepreneurship, and medical education & research, Rupesh Gowala, minister of labour welfare, tea tribes & adivasi welfare, and home department, Rameshwar Teli, Rajya Sabha MP from Assam, and Paban Singh Ghatowar, former union minister. The event will be presided over by Mananeeya A Balakrishnan, president of Vivekananda Kendra Kanyakumari.

The Aanandalaya Bhawan is envisioned as a center to empower communities in the North-East through various initiatives. It will focus on creating joyful learning centers for children in underserved areas, conducting skill development programs to promote employability and self-reliance among youth, fostering value-based education to instill moral values and patriotism, organising health awareness campaigns on hygiene and nutrition, and implementing holistic village development programs to enhance rural livelihoods.
A key highlight of the event will be the launch of Project Ekalavya, an ambitious initiative aimed at providing vocational training and livelihood opportunities to unemployed youth from tea garden communities, furthering Vivekananda Kendra’s mission to uplift marginalized groups across Assam and the North-East.

While addressing a press conference on the occasion, Saikat Patra, chairman of the Reception Committee, along with other representatives, including Meera Kulkarni, coordinator of Aanandalaya Prakalp Samiti, Kunjalata Deori, chairperson, Nalin Khemani, secretary, advocate Raj Kumar Agarwal, treasurer, CA Ankit Varma, joint secretary, and Mousumi Bagchi, Member of the Reception Committee, highlighted the significance of Aanandalaya Bhawan in transforming lives and building self-reliant communities.

