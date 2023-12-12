23 C
Assam CM vows to eradicate child marriage by 2026, cites positive health impact

GUWAHATI, Dec 12: In a decisive move towards social reform, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma declared on Tuesday that by 2026 the state government will end this abhorrent practice.

He further said that child marriage is a deep-rooted social evil, causing undesirable health outcomes, particularly high rates of infant and maternal mortality.

Sarma emphasized the state’s commitment to eradicating this abhorrent practice and announced that significant progress has already been made through a targeted crackdown.

“Child marriage is a social evil which also manifests undesirable health outcomes such as high infant and maternal mortality rates. Our crackdown has yielded encouraging results in women & child health sphere. By 2026 Assam will end this abhorrent practice,” Sarma wrote on micro-blogging site X.

The government’s commitment to eradicating child marriage aligns with broader efforts to uplift the socio-economic conditions of vulnerable populations.

