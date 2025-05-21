Assam Congress Office Shuts Down Amid Viral Bribery Scandal Involving Senior Leader

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, MAY 21: The Assam Pradesh Congress district office at Sribhumi, Indira Bhavan, remained closed on Tuesday, May 20, following the circulation of a viral video allegedly showing a cash-for-ticket deal involving a senior party official and a ticket aspirant.

The controversy centers around an alleged ₹4 lakh bribe paid by Achan Choudhury, a denied aspirant for the Lakhimpur Zila Parishad seat, to Assam Pradesh Congress General Secretary Aminur Rashid Choudhury. The alleged transaction, reportedly caught on video and supported by audio clips of phone calls demanding a refund, has triggered a wave of criticism on social media.

Choudhury claims he has been unable to recover the money or re-establish contact with the Congress leader despite multiple attempts. With no redress from party officials, he has filed a formal complaint against Aminur Rashid Choudhury.

The scandal has had immediate repercussions on party functioning, with Indira Bhavan staying shut amid apparent internal turmoil and attempts at damage control.

Commenting on the issue, Sribhumi District Congress General Secretary Subrata Dev called for swift and firm action from the Pradesh Congress. “If stern measures are not taken against those responsible, it could seriously demoralize party workers at the grassroots level,” he cautioned.