26 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, May 21, 2025
type here...

Assam Congress Office Shuts Down Amid Viral Bribery Scandal Involving Senior Leader

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, MAY 21: The Assam Pradesh Congress district office at Sribhumi, Indira Bhavan, remained closed on Tuesday, May 20, following the circulation of a viral video allegedly showing a cash-for-ticket deal involving a senior party official and a ticket aspirant.

- Advertisement -

The controversy centers around an alleged ₹4 lakh bribe paid by Achan Choudhury, a denied aspirant for the Lakhimpur Zila Parishad seat, to Assam Pradesh Congress General Secretary Aminur Rashid Choudhury. The alleged transaction, reportedly caught on video and supported by audio clips of phone calls demanding a refund, has triggered a wave of criticism on social media.

Related Posts:

Choudhury claims he has been unable to recover the money or re-establish contact with the Congress leader despite multiple attempts. With no redress from party officials, he has filed a formal complaint against Aminur Rashid Choudhury.

The scandal has had immediate repercussions on party functioning, with Indira Bhavan staying shut amid apparent internal turmoil and attempts at damage control.

Commenting on the issue, Sribhumi District Congress General Secretary Subrata Dev called for swift and firm action from the Pradesh Congress. “If stern measures are not taken against those responsible, it could seriously demoralize party workers at the grassroots level,” he cautioned.

View all stories
10 Hidden Hill Stations with Stunning Scenic Beauty
10 Hidden Hill Stations with Stunning Scenic Beauty
10 Best Waterfalls In India For A Perfect Summer Holiday
10 Best Waterfalls In India For A Perfect Summer Holiday
10 Hidden Gems: Exploring the Enchanting Villages of Northeast India
10 Hidden Gems: Exploring the Enchanting Villages of Northeast India
10 Yellow Snakes and Their Special Features
10 Yellow Snakes and Their Special Features
10 Beautiful and Intelligent Freshwater Aquarium Fish
10 Beautiful and Intelligent Freshwater Aquarium Fish

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

College Student Killed by Lightning Strike in Assam’s Sribhumi District

The Hills Times -
10 Hidden Hill Stations with Stunning Scenic Beauty 10 Best Waterfalls In India For A Perfect Summer Holiday 10 Hidden Gems: Exploring the Enchanting Villages of Northeast India 10 Yellow Snakes and Their Special Features 10 Beautiful and Intelligent Freshwater Aquarium Fish