Assam Education minister Ranoj Pegu alerts netizens over fake X account spreading rumours about exam results

Assam
Updated:
HT Digital,

Guwahati, April 19: Assam’s Education Minister, Ranoj Pegu, addressed a misinformation issue on social media on Friday. Pegu exposed a fake Twitter account under his name, spreading rumors about the announcement of HSLC &amp; HS Examination, 2024 results.

The false claims suggested that the results would be declared the next day, on April 20, 2024.

Pegu clarified that such claims were unfounded and the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) and Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC), would announce the results as per the fixed schedule.

The incident highlights the need for vigilance against misinformation and verification from credible sources.

