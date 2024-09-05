30 C
Guwahati
Thursday, September 5, 2024
Assam Govt Launches Zero-Premium Insurance for State Employees

Assam government introduces a zero-premium health insurance scheme for state employees, providing enhanced medical coverage without any cost to beneficiaries.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

September 5, Thursday: In a major welfare initiative, the Assam government has rolled out a zero-premium health insurance scheme for its state employees. The new scheme aims to provide comprehensive medical coverage to employees and their families without any premium charges, ensuring access to quality healthcare services across the state.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the launch of the scheme on Wednesday, stating that it reflects the government’s commitment to the well-being of its employees. “This is a unique initiative designed to provide state employees with financial security and peace of mind in times of medical emergencies,” said Sarma. He added that the scheme is expected to benefit over four lakh state government employees and their families.

Under the zero-premium insurance scheme, state employees will receive cashless treatment at empanelled hospitals, with coverage for various medical conditions and treatments, including major surgeries, maternity care, and critical illnesses. The government has partnered with leading insurance companies and hospitals to ensure the smooth functioning of the scheme.

The insurance plan also includes a provision for reimbursement of expenses incurred at non-empanelled hospitals in emergencies, providing flexibility and wider coverage for employees. Additionally, the scheme covers both in-patient and out-patient expenses, allowing employees to access consultations, diagnostic tests, and medications without financial burden.

The initiative has been lauded by employee unions and public sector organizations, which have long demanded enhanced healthcare coverage for state employees. The zero-premium policy is seen as a progressive step toward ensuring equitable access to healthcare for all government staff.

The Assam government hopes the new scheme will help improve the overall health and well-being of its employees, ultimately enhancing productivity and morale in the state’s public sector.

The Hills Times
The Hills Times
Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi Accuses Assam Border Police of Bias

The Hills Times -
