Assam Police Seize ₹4.5 Crore Worth of Heroin in Successful Anti-Narcotics Operation

June 27, Thursday: In a remarkable anti-narcotics operation, the Assam Police, in coordination with the Special Task Force (STF) Assam and Cachar Police, intercepted a vehicle in Silchar, leading to the seizure of 900 grams of heroin valued at ₹4.5 crore. The heroin, which was being transported from a neighboring state, was found concealed within the vehicle.

Authorities have apprehended one person in connection with the transportation of the narcotics. This operation underscores the commitment of Assam’s law enforcement agencies to combat the drug menace and protect the youth from the perils of substance abuse.

The Assam Police have received accolades for their vigilance and swift action, with citizens and officials alike commending the team’s dedication and efficiency. This successful bust is a significant step in the ongoing fight against narcotics in the region.