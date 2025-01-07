25 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, January 7, 2025
Assam Police seize drugs worth over Rs 11 cr in 3 major operations

In the first operation, the Cachar Police intercepted a major drug haul at Dighar Fulertol and seized 1.17 kg of suspected heroin, valued at Rs 5.1 crore.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 7: In a series of successful anti-narcotics operations, the Assam Police have seized drugs worth over Rs 11 crore in the past 24 hours, marking a significant victory in the ongoing fight against illegal drug trafficking in the state, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Tuesday.

The police are now investigating the source and intended destination of the drugs.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Sarma stated, “Drugs haul worth over ₹11 crore: In three separate anti-narcotics operations carried out by units of @assampolice, @CacharPolice conducted an anti-narcotic op and seized 1.17 kg of suspected heroin worth ₹5.1 crore from Dighar Fulertol.”

In a second operation, the Cachar Police recovered 73.97 kg of Ganja, worth Rs 38 lakh, from Dhanehari under Sonai Police Station.

The seized drugs are suspected to have been smuggled from neighboring regions, and further inquiries are underway.

The third operation, conducted by Karbi Anglong Police, involved the interception of a bus at Dillai Tiniali.

The police seized 1.22 kg of suspected heroin, valued at Rs 6 crore.

The bus was coming from a neighboring state, and the authorities are working to identify the individuals involved.

“@cacharpolice recovered 73.97 kg of Ganja worth ₹38 lakh from Dhanehari under Sonai PS @karbianglongpol intercepted a bus coming from a neighbourung State at Dillai Tiniali and seized 1.22 kg of suspected heroin worth ₹6 crore. Good job!”, Sarma added.

