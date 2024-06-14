Assam Rifles organises Blood Donation camp in Tripura in view of World Blood Donor Day

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, June 14: Assam Rifles on Thursday organised a mega blood donation camp in the Assam Rifles headquarter in Agartala.

Assam Rifles troopers, officers, as well as their family members, along with personnels from the Border Security Force (BSF), and teachers and staff from the Assam Rifles school, took part in the camp.

The blood donation camp was organised in response to an appeal by Chief Minister Manik Saha, who necessitated voluntary blood donations to address the concerns about critical blood shortage in hospitals across the state following the recent elections.

The appeal echoed strongly with the Assam Rifles, the oldest paramilitary force in India, and the BSF, leading to a collaborative effort resulting in the donation of more than 125 units of blood.

Tripura’s Transport, Food, and Tourism Minister, Sushanta Chowdhury, engaged in the drive and interacted with the respective donors.

Chowdhury applauded the organisers for their dual role in protecting the nation as well as contributing to lifesaving and social causes through blood donation camp.

He put emphasis on the importance of such humanitarian efforts and uplifted others to participate in future initiatives. Many of them turned out to be first-time donors, while others had a history of being regular blood donors.

They expressed a sense of fulfilment and ecstasy being aware of their contributions could undoubtedly save lives and pleaded more folks to join such noble causes.